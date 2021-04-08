Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Get Insmed alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,009,246.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Insmed by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.