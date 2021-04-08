IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Trading 0.8% Higher

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 526.50 ($6.88) and last traded at GBX 517 ($6.75). 448,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 420,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 513 ($6.70).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 502.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 514.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 38.32.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.