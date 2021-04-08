Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 131.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $66.43. 371,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,173,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

