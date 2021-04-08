Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.64. The company had a trading volume of 231,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,173,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

