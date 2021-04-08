Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 356,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,173,594. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $270.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

