Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of Inter Parfums worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $153,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $153,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.