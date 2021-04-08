InvestDigital Tops 24 Hour Volume of $466,101.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, InvestDigital has traded 64.6% higher against the US dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $466,101.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 798,687,623 coins and its circulating supply is 95,151,758 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

