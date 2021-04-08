Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for 888 (EIHDF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 888 (OTCMKTS: EIHDF):

3/30/2021 – 888 was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/25/2021 – 888 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/19/2021 – 888 had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/19/2021 – 888 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/16/2021 – 888 is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – 888 was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2021 – 888 is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – 888 had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/23/2021 – 888 is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EIHDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 3,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. 888 Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $5.74.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

