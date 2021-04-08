Investors Buy Large Volume of Tower Semiconductor Call Options (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,431 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,196% compared to the typical daily volume of 193 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,003,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,151,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 425,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $10,951,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $6,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.