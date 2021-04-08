iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.66 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98.

