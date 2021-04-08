iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 20.6% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 100,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 174,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,468,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 77,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 48,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.63. 300,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,860. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.35. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

