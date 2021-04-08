Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MBCFF stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Itafos has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

