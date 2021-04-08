Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
MBCFF stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. Itafos has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.
Itafos Company Profile
