Jacobs & Co. CA Acquires 712 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $312.74. The stock had a trading volume of 75,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,611. The firm has a market cap of $336.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.54 and a 52 week high of $315.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

