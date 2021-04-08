Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 16,691 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after buying an additional 3,728,901 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after buying an additional 1,173,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB remained flat at $$36.74 during trading hours on Thursday. 134,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,201. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

