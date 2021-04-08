Jacobs & Co. CA Buys 4,303 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.89. 13,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,894. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.52. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $114.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

