Jacobs & Co. CA Takes $935,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,606,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $23,550,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.04. 476,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,443,359. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.65.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,205,612 shares of company stock valued at $64,494,024 over the last three months.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

