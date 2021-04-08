James R. Mountain Sells 7,500 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ARR opened at $12.24 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $799.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

ARR has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 48.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 58.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.