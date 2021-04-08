Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 6,185 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,328,000 after buying an additional 99,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Valvoline by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after buying an additional 1,145,829 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after buying an additional 630,687 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Valvoline by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after buying an additional 891,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,165,000 after buying an additional 112,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.