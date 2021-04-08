Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,559,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 625.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,177,000 after acquiring an additional 796,556 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 687.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 616,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 538,037 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after acquiring an additional 508,894 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.80. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

