Jane Street Group LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,168 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $59.72.

