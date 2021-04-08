Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $943.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RDUS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

