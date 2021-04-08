Jane Street Group LLC Invests $637,000 in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSFS Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

