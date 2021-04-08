Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stake in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,477 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000.

BATS:FLHY opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19.

