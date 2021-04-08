Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $551,000 Investment in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 301,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ocugen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 4,372,705 shares during the period. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

OCGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

