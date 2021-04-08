Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $153,086,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of ABCL opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.81. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). As a group, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

