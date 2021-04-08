Jawad A. Ahsan Sells 4,444 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AXON stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,708. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 1.21. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.50 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

