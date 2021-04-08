Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Shiseido in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.51.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $68.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $51.10 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

