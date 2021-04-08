Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of HMC opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $14,328,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,712,000 after acquiring an additional 169,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,572 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

