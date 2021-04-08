Jefferies Financial Group Increases Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Price Target to $20.00

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 149.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

MTEM stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $449.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,469.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 1,185,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,726,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,860,774 shares of company stock worth $22,347,586 over the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 132,058 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,906,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.