Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SBI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SBI in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SBI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

SBHGF stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.59. SBI has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

