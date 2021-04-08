Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SBI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SBI in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SBI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.
About SBI
SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.
