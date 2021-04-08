John Temperato Buys 100,000 Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,522. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NMTR opened at $1.23 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

