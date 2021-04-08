Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,694.44 ($35.20).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, for a total transaction of £363.60 ($475.05).

JMAT traded up GBX 46 ($0.60) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,145 ($41.09). 669,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,487. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,812.50 ($23.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,340 ($43.64). The company has a market capitalization of £6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,089.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,659.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

