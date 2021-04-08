Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,694.44 ($35.20).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,030 ($39.59) per share, for a total transaction of £363.60 ($475.05).

JMAT traded up GBX 46 ($0.60) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,145 ($41.09). 669,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,487. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,812.50 ($23.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,340 ($43.64). The company has a market capitalization of £6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,089.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,659.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit