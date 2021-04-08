JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €70.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.11% from the stock’s previous close.

JST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €60.00 ($70.59).

Shares of JST opened at €53.80 ($63.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.00. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €22.60 ($26.59) and a 52 week high of €55.30 ($65.06).

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

