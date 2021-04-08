JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 369,724 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 300.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 369,724 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.62% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $41,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $523,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $91.97 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $93.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $87.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

