JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 2,700 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,282.35 ($42.88).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,090.50 ($40.38) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,975.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,871.70. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,136 ($40.97). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The company has a market cap of £72.32 billion and a PE ratio of 64.39.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 559 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,868.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.