JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $64.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.46.

MET stock opened at $61.78 on Monday. MetLife has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

