JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $155.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $368.54.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $670.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $106.67 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,347.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $677.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $621.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $65,044,749. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

