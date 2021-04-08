JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,445 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.79% of Neogen worth $33,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after buying an additional 145,494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Neogen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neogen by 59.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,259 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,404 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neogen news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 31,401 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $2,764,230.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,437 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

NEOG stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $91.20. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

