JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $261.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $258.00 to $261.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $230.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $194.91.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

