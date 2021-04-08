JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Price Target to $261.00

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $258.00 to $261.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $230.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.29 and its 200-day moving average is $194.91.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit