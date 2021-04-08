JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBDRY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC downgraded Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.52.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

