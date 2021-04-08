JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Corteva worth $37,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

