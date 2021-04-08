JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $32,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 132,188 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 230,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,472,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $97.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.60.

