JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 303.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $$51.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit