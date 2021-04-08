JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 303.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $$51.05 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,081. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

