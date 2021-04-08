Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £129.78 ($169.56) to £119.44 ($156.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £109.14 ($142.59).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 7,165 ($93.61) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,971.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,049.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The firm has a market cap of £10.66 billion and a PE ratio of -56.60.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

