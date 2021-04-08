Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 26,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,904,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $646.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,887,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after buying an additional 157,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,852,000 after buying an additional 1,388,063 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 655.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 756,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 656,647 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

