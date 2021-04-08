KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,689 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,317,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,919,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,584,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,350,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after purchasing an additional 305,958 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.35.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.