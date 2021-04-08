KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price upped by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.42.

KEY opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

