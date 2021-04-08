Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,734 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $34,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,072 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,512 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 886,432 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,855,000 after acquiring an additional 563,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

KL stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $691.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

