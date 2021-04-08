Knekted (KNT) Price Tops $0.0005

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 56.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $475,119.01 and $180.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Knekted coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Knekted alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.44 or 0.00635019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00083801 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00030307 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted (KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.